Has McGregor announced next fight with GTA post?

All week, Tony Ferguson has been very publicly challenging Conor McGregor for a unification bout after winning the UFC interim lightweight title last weekend.

McGregor has kept quiet in response, as speculation has flown over who will be the next opponent for the Irishman after his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

The silence was broken on Friday.

McGregor tweeted a picture of himself as fictional character Tony Montana from the film Scarface, in the comic book style of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

There was a one-word caption: ‘Tony’.

McGregor’s long-time coach John Kavanagh then retweeted that post, along with the words: “Here we go…”

Presuming that means UFC lightweight champion McGregor is ready to fight Ferguson, then the duo are expected to lock horns in Las Vegas on December 30 at UFC 219.

When asked about the potential bout during a press conference between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre today, UFC president Dana White reiterated: “The Ferguson fight is the fight that makes sense.”

Despite only beating Kevin Lee last weekend, Ferguson is happy to compete again before the end of the year.

Ferguson said: “I’m more than ready for December. He said he wants to fight in 2017. I think the fans deserve it. I think I deserve it.”