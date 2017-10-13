White: I have never hated Mark Hunt

UFC boss Dana White has responded to a slew of criticism from Mark Hunt after he was pulled from the Fight Night 121 card.

The Super Samoan was taken off the card by the promotion after he mentioned memory loss and slurred speech in an interview. This cued a series of expletive-laden Instagram posts from Hunt, mostly aimed at White.

“He made a statement that I’ve hated him forever,” the UFC overlord told TMZSports.

“I don’t hate Mark Hunt at all. I’ve never hated Mark Hunt. He knows that. I was actually really good to Mark Hunt.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to protect these guys from themselves, and that’s what we’re looking into right now.

“I don’t expect an apology at all.”

Hunt is also in the middle of court case with the UFC following his loss turned no-contest to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 last year, where the American failed was allowed to return to the octagon earlier than expected after failing a drug test, then tested positive for banned substances anyway around the time of the fight.

Fight Night 121 takes place on 19 November in Sydney, Australia, with Fabricio Werdum replacing Hunt for the main bout.