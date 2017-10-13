Cormier will wait until 2018 for title defence

Daniel Cormier expects his UFC light heavyweight title clash against Volkan Oezdemir to take place in 2018.

Cormier is yet to make a first defence of the belt restored to him after Jon Jones tested positive for banned substances, following their encounter at UFC 214.

The 38-year-old wants to face in-form Oezdemir after conducting an informal poll of fans on Twitter, and there had been speculation that the two would lock horns at UFC 219 on December 30.

But after a brutal knockout at the hands of Jones in August, Cormier has revealed that doctors have advised him to wait until the new year to return to the Octagon.

Never struggle with Mondays the way @DC_MMA struggles with audio cords .. 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pd7qYv7q4y — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2017

“I’m going to fight Volkan,” Cormier told MMAjunkie Radio.

“I went to the doctor, and he advised me to take the rest of the year off because I started to contemplate fighting at the end of the December.

“(I’ll fight him) beginning of next year sometime.”

Jones’ fate is yet to be decided by the US Anti-Doping Agency although after a previous 12-month ban, he is expected to face a lengthy suspension from competitive action.

But despite Cormier admitting he is still annoyed at the aftermath of the fight, he sees the defeat as a black mark on his record.

"You've got two minutes, because after that it all goes downhill." — @dc_mma on @volkan_oezdemir https://t.co/pdaHVoVy6z — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 5, 2017

“He won the fight,” Cormier added.

“That’s me, the competitor. Fighters come up to me and say ‘No, you didn’t [lose the belt]’.

“[UFC lightweight] Beneil Dariush was like, mad. He was like ‘I’m so mad that you had to accept the belt back. That’s stupid. You never lost it if you didn’t get a fair shake.’

“But everybody doesn’t look at competition like I do.

“For me, I lost the fight. I was there. July 29, he beat me. They can say whatever they want to say, but I lost. That’s just who I am.”