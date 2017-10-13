White bodyslams McGregor to WWE rumours

UFC President Dana White has quashed rumours that Conor McGregor could be on his way to the WWE.

Speculation earlier this week suggested that the UFC lightweight champion could compete at the WWE’s flagship show, Wrestlemania, next April.

However, during an appearance on Good Day New York, White was adamant that there was nothing behind the talk – and WWE chairman Vince McMahon appeared to back him up.

“It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true, I literally just texted Vince McMahon five minutes ago,” said White.

When the presenters of the show seemed unconvinced by White’s response, he even showed texts from McMahon to support his claims.

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before…#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

McMahon said “News to me” in response to a link White had sent him about McGregor making a WWE appearance.

He followed that up with: “It might be good someday but not now”.

McGregor is expected to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 219 in December, with White keen for him to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.