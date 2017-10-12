Ferguson calls out McGregor…again

Following his stunning win over Kevin Lee at UFC 216, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is eager to get at superstar Conor McGregor.

The Irishman won the lightweight belt in November 2016 and has not fought since, something that Ferguson has reminded us at every turn. However, Ferguson is not just talk, as he is currently on a ten fight win streak which he believes has more than earned him the right for a crack at The Notorious.

“What he needs to do is defend or vacate,” Ferguson said of McGregor on MMAjunkie.

“That dude’s got like less than a month. I mean compared to what UFC rules state, he’s got a year to start defending his belt. I’m more than ready for December. He said he wants to fight in 2017. I think the fans deserve it. I think I deserve it.

“What sounds better than 10 consecutive? Eleven, and it’s got Conor’s name written all over that mother(expletive). You guys heard my post-speech. There’s nowhere for him to run, man. He’s got me to deal with, and I’m going to expose that dude.”

Exclusive Footage of Tony Ferguson in his Training camp for Conor McGregor#ufc #Animation pic.twitter.com/MMg2fJOzzj — Mojahed Fudailat (@MojahedFudailat) October 11, 2017

A potential speed bump in Ferguson’s road to glory is a McGregor v Nate Diaz trilogy fight, but nothing has been set in stone yet. Ferguson also had a word for all those calling him out for a chasing a money fight.

“It’s not about the money fight, it’s about the pride fight, and this dude’s going to be sitting on the sidelines if he doesn’t want to fight,” he added.

“I don’t think he wants that grubby little belt to be in my hands because I’ll enjoy it, and I will defend it. That dude hasn’t defended that belt one time – not one time. I will probably defend my interim belt more times than that dude would ever defend that belt.”