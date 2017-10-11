UFC star Cejudo forced to flee California wildfires

UFC flyweight contender Henry Cejudo is thanking his lucky stars after escaping from a burning California hotel in Santa Rosa earlier this week.

Deadly wildfires engulfed the area, taking the lives of 17 people, leaving more than 150 unaccounted for and causing thousands more to lose their homes.

Former Olympic gold medallist Cejudo was part of a group of former US Olympians and American sport stars attending a special celebrity fundraising event held by former NFL star Ronnie Lott.

He was woken by an alarm at the Fountaingrove Inn in the middle of the night and was forced to jump from a second-story balcony to escape the fire.

The UFC star escaped serious injury save for some burns to his right foot. Unfortunately, his Olympic gold medal was lost in the blaze.

“Hey everybody just want to say thank you for the love and support. Prayers to all the families that lost somebody in the fire,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m doing fine and my foot isn’t broken but I did burn my foot on the way down after jumping out the window.

“It’s just a long story but I’ll keep you guys posted when I do a interview. As of now I’m on my way to Natal, Brazil to take care of business at #UFC218.”

Cejudo is set to face fellow flyweight contender Sergio Pettis in UFC 218 on December 3, with the winner likely to face world champion Demetrious Johnson.