Borg out for up to six months

As if defeat to UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on Saturday wasn’t enough, Ray Borg faces up to six months out after being placed on the UFC medical suspension list.

After tapping out to an armbar in the fifth round of his UFC 216 defeat to Johnson in Las Vegas the Nevada State Athletic Commission said Borg’s fourth right finger will need to cleared by an orthopedic doctor before he can fight again. Borg faces a minimum of one month out, with no contact allowed until October 29 .

Champion Johnson was bothered by his knee immediately after his record-breaking 11th title defence, but was not included in the suspension list.

Sorry guys, it's just not my time yet. — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) October 8, 2017

Kevin Lee, who lost in the co-main event to now interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, was slapped with a 30-day suspension because of a possible corneal abrasion, with no contact until October 29.