Johnson submits Borg to set UFC record

Demetrious Johnson pulled off an incredible armbar submission to defeat a game Ray Borg at UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Saturday night to retain his flyweight title for a record-breaking 11th time.

With the win, Johnson broke UFC legend Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive UFC title defences.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was totally dominant throughout the fight and finally managed to finish off Borg with an eye-catching move in the fifth round.

The two were grappling near the fence when Johnson lifted Borg, threw him to the canvas and caught his arm midair as he transitioned into an armbar.

Even after he was taken down, Borg did not give up for several seconds before he was forced to tap out after 3:15 seconds of the final round.

It was a brave performance from Borg who was out struck and outwitted throughout all five rounds, the champion out striking Borg by an incredible 172 to 22.

Johnson now has 13 straight wins, just three short of Silva’s record of 16.