GSP guarantees victory over Bisping

It’s been four years since Georges St-Pierre last competed in the Octagon, but that UFC hiatus hasn’t dimmed his confidence.

Appearing at a head-to-head press conference with foe Michael Bisping in Las Vegas on Friday to preview their showdown at UFC 217, St-Pierre traded insults with the British fighter.

That came as no surprise, with their posedown for the cameras eventually resulting in St-Pierre shoving Bisping.

But despite acknowledging Bisping as one of the best fighters of his generation, St-Pierre delivered an emphatic prediction for the outcome of their middleweight title bout.

“He’s going to lose November 4th. This I guarantee you. He’s not going to beat me. Nothing is more sure,” said St-Pierre.

“Water is wet, fire burns, and I’m going to beat Michael Bisping.”

Bisping will have the ultimate bragging rights if he beats St-Pierre and adds to the scalps of Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson on his CV.

“I beat Luke Rockhold (to win the title), and avenged my loss to Dan Henderson,” said the champion.

“I’m one of the greatest MMA fighters there’s ever been.”