Weigh-in drama ahead of UFC 216 title clash

Kevin Lee was a whisker away from blowing his opportunity to become interim lightweight champion after just making weight for the UFC 216 title fight against Tony Ferguson.

Lee and Ferguson will battle for the belt in Las Vegas this weekend, with the pair both hopeful of ultimately facing the promotion’s lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

However, Lee faced a dramatic race against the clock to make the 155-pound limit after he was too heavy on his first attempt on the scales.

He was given extra time to lose a single pound and then just two minutes before the deadline, came in half a pound under the limit.

"Once you get in that cage – that's one of the beauties about fighting – once you get in, you can't lie." @MotownPhenom #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/mlEWaMJIN9 — UFC (@ufc) September 29, 2017

Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett said: “I have to have the approval from my doctor that yes, this fighter can in fact afford to lose one more pound.

“Two doctors cleared him to lose one more pound, and he made his weight. And that’s in accordance with our [regulations].”

If Lee had failed to make the weight, he would have lost 20 per cent of the fight purse, along with his chance to challenge for the interim title.

That Feeling You Get When You Make Weight On Time Waaaaaaahhhhhh My Mat. #UFC216 #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™ B# pic.twitter.com/HRT9dIv71U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 6, 2017

But he was typically bullish on Twitter after the weigh-in.

“Told y’all I ain’t no *****. #scaredyadidntI” he posted.

“I’m willing to die bout this ****. I got a title to win tomorrow. Nobody gonna stop me. #25toLife.”