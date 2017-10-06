‘Rumble’ Johnson rumored to make UFC return

Anthony Johnson’s manager revealed that Johnson is on the cusp of coming out of retirement to fight in the UFC once again.

Johnson surprised the MMA world with his retirement following his loss to rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in April. At the time, Johnson cited concerns of brain damage for his somewhat early exit.

Now, five months later, his manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed he and Johnson are about to sit down with UFC overlord Dana White.

“Rumble Johnson, we plan on him fighting…it has to make sense for him,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting.

“Me and him have been talking. He’ll come back as a heavyweight. We want him to come back as a heavyweight. We’re meeting with the UFC this week to see what he wants to do.

“Dana White really loves Anthony Johnson. How can you not love Anthony Johnson? He’s terrifying. But we’ll see what happens.”

Johnson boasts a 22-6 win/loss record in MMA, winning 16 by knockout.