Trailer released for McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ film

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will appear on the silver screen as himself in the documentary film ‘Notorious’ in November.
The film tracks the Irishman’s rags to riches story, from his early days in MMA to his superfight with Floyd Mayweather. The trailer also indicates there will be plenty of never before seen footage of the charismatic fighter and his family.
Watch the trailer right here…
Witness the unstoppable rise of one of the most iconic stars on the planet. Visit https://t.co/TKpBTGiuFV to find out more. pic.twitter.com/pWJc4zrbdA
