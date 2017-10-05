Lee: There are bigger things in life

Kevin Lee is a man of few words ahead of his UFC interim lightweight title fight against the mercurial Tony Ferguson on Saturday.

The horrific Mandalay Bay Resort shooting undoubtedly has much to do with that. UFC 216 will be hosted a the T-Mobile Arena, less than mile away from where the massacre took place.

This has Lee thinking about the big picture.

“There’s so many bigger things in life,” the 25-year-old told MMA Junkie.

“Me and Tony, we might have a lot of back and forth, we might have a lot of disrespect, and I might not like him. At the end of the day, he’s going to be disappointed with the result, but I hope he goes home, he enjoys his life, he enjoys his family, and he keeps on living. I hope the same for me.”

"Once you get in that cage – that's one of the beauties about fighting – once you get in, you can't lie." @MotownPhenom #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/mlEWaMJIN9 — UFC (@ufc) September 29, 2017

While Lee clearly has a heavy heart, he is not going to let one man throw shade on his chance at upsetting Ferguson and winning the belt on Saturday.

“I’ve got a job to handle,” Lee continued.

“I’m not going to let one man ruin that. He’s a coward.”