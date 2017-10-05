Johnson wants to fight winner of Pettis-Cejudo

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will try to make a record-breaking 11th-straight defence against Ray Borg at UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

If he wins at the weekend Johnson, 31, will surpass Anderson Silva’s record for the most UFC title defences.

Should Johnson be successful in his record-seeking title defence, most UFC fans are asking how much longer can he go on and who he can fight next, given that he has already beaten most of the contenders in the division.

According to the man himself, the winner of the Sergio Pettis – Henry Cejudo fight at UFC 218 is the most likely.

“I think Sergio Pettis has more of style that will give Henry Cejudo fits because he’s been around the block a little more,” Johnson said recently. “It’ll be a good fight. I think (the winner is next in line).

“Obviously Henry Cejudo just came back and got in the winner column. Pettis, he’s on a three-fight win streak, and if he wins this fight, I think he’s the No. 1 contender in the flyweight division. He has four fights in a row.”

Johnson also said that he thinks undefeated Russian fighter Magomed Bibulatov is a potential future flyweight challenger.

“I can’t think of another athlete – maybe Magomed Bibulatov,” Johnson said. “I can’t think of how many he has in a row, but we’ll see what happens.”

Asked about how long he can go on, Johnson said that he would carry on for at least another one or two fights depending on his health.

“It’s always staying healthy, always improving and trying to go out there and finish my opponents,” he said.

“I’m passing all my drug tests. If I get past this, number 11, and I’m healthy, I can do another one – maybe 12 or 13 – then we’ll go from there.”