Johnson: It would mean the world to me

Demetrious Johnson is chasing history at UFC 216 this weekend and he is eager to add another feather in his cap.

The UFC flyweight champion is on an incredible 12 win streak, the last ten of which have been title defences.

Last time out in April, Johnson tied Anderson Silva’s long-standing consecutive title defence streak when he dominated Wilson Reis. Now, the American is seeking an 11th successful title defence to stand alone.

“It would mean the world,” Johnson said of the record during a press conference.

“Obviously there hasn’t been another champion out there to have this many consecutive title defenses year after year.

“It’s not just that; it’s always staying healthy, always improving and trying to go out there and finish my opponents. I’m passing all my drug tests. If I get past this, No. 11, and I’m healthy, I can do another one – maybe 12 or 13 – then we’ll go from there.”

Johnson has dominated the flyweight division, with his on loss under the UFC brand coming at bantamweight to Dominick Cruz in 2011.

However, despite the lack of competition, Johnson revealed there would have to be some special circumstances for him to go up weight class.

“For me, it’s not about going up,” he continued.

“I don’t have an ego in trying to fight guys who are bigger than me. I’ve been there and done that, and obviously the only thing that makes me intrigued to go up a weight class is if the paycheck is gonna be nicer.”

Johnson is scheduled to face rising star Ray Borg for the second time, after their UFC 215 bout fell through due to Borg suffering from illness.