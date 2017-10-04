Holloway vs Edgar confirmed for UFC 218

Max Holloway will make the first defence of his UFC featherweight crown at UFC 218 on December 2, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Hawaiian native Holloway will meet Frankie Edgar in the main event, which will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Holloway won the UFC’s 145-pound belt in June when he defeated Jose Aldo in the third round of a title unification bout at UFC 212.

Holloway had earlier become interim champ after he stopped Anthony Pettis, again in the third round of their fight at UFC 206 last December.

The 25-year-old Holloway (18-3) in on an 11-fight winning streak, his last loss at the hands of Conor McGregor in 2013.

CONFIRMED! Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 in Detroit! Will it be #AndStill OR #AndNew? pic.twitter.com/TjfKDPFB8x — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 4, 2017

For Edgar, a former lightweight champion, it will be his third attempt to become one of the few UFC fighters to hold a title in multiple weights.

He has a 7-2 record since moving to 145 pounds in 2013, with both defeats coming to Aldo in title bouts. Edgar, 35, is coming off the back of successive wins over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 213 and Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205.