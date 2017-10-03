UFC to donate $1 million to Las Vegas victims

UFC President Dana White said on Monday that the promotion will donate $1 million to victims of the weekend’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

At least 59 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd attending the Route 91 music festival in the city, home of the UFC.

White confirmed the news on Monday. The UFC chief also said that UFC 216, scheduled to take place this Saturday night at the city’s T-Mobile Arena, would go ahead as planned.

UFC president Dana White tells me the organization will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas

“The fighters are already in town,” White said. “As far as the event goes, it’s on.”

“At the end of the day, this is our city – we love this place,” White told ESPN. “The first thing when we got up this morning, everybody, personally, got it together and made sure anybody they know or love was OK. Then we came in here and made sure all of our employees are OK.”

In addition to the donation, Saturday’s card, which features an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee, will be “dedicated to the entire city of Las Vegas.”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan also said that he would donate all the proceeds from his Friday comedy show in Las Vegas to a Go Fund me account set up to help victims.

I, like all of you, am crushed by what happened last night in Vegas. I'm still performing there Friday night but 100% of the money I make is going to the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

The UFC has had its headquarters in Las Vegas since 2001.