McGregor open to Mayweather rematch – in MMA or boxing

Conor McGregor is open to facing Floyd Mayweather in a rematch after outlining the options for his next fight.

After the bumper day from his Las Vegas showdown against Mayweather, McGregor is taking his time in considering his next move.

The UFC lightweight champion is widely expected to compete again in MMA for his next fight, with a third encounter against Nate Diaz his most likely step.

However, he has not ruled out another boxing bout either – against former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, or even a rematch with Mayweather.

McGregor said: “Of course the Nate Diaz trilogy fight is there. Maybe one of these boxing guys, maybe Malignaggi would come over and do an MMA bout.

“Or Floyd, maybe I could entice Floyd back.

“We could either do a rematch in boxing, or like he said originally, we’ll do an MMA fight next. They are the options that are on the table for me right now.”

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are due to meet for the interim lightweight title next weekend, albeit neither have a huge profile, while McGregor described the pair as “bums”.

What would make more headlines is if McGregor stepped into the ring against Georges St-Pierre, who challenges Michael Bisping for the middleweight title next month.

But McGregor expects Bisping to beat St-Pierre, with the Canadian facing his first fight in four years.

“It’s another money fight, even though he’s been retired,” added the Irishman at An Evening with Conor McGregor, in Glasgow.

“I don’t know, I think he’s going to get his ass whooped by Bisping. To be honest I think it’s a mistake for him to step in at that weight after so long out.”