Ferguson throws shade on McGregor v Diaz

Tony Ferguson has played down the idea of a Conor McGregor v Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying it’s not what the fans want.

Ferguson is currently in training for the interim UFC lightweight championship bout with upcoming star Kevin Lee in October. But the American is never short of an opinion on McGregor, the current lightweight champion, who he desperately wants a title shot against.

Q: When was the last time @TonyFergusonXT was in a boring fight? A: Never#UFC216 pic.twitter.com/lcIyVx597W — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2017

“If they want to put that fight together, that’s great,” a sarcastic Ferguson told MMA Junkie.

“But you know the fans will be pissed, because they obviously know that Diaz and Conor is going to make a lot of money, but the real righteous thing to do is to make sure the belts become unified. That’s what really needs to happen.

“The next fight for Conor should be whoever wins this interim lightweight title. If it’s myself or Kevin Lee, that (expletive) needs to defend or vacate, and he needs to unify that belt.

“Anything else, as far as him trying to fight Nate, the (expletive) rankings and everything else that the UFC stands for, goes out the window, man. I mean, really? You have rankings for a reason. You have an interim belt for a reason – that’s so you can unify the thing.”

Ferguson faces Lee in the UFC 216 headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 7 October.