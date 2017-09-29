Cormier poised to defend title against Oezdemir

UFC lightweight champion Daniel Cormier is poised to defend his title against Volkan Oezdemir after conducting a fan poll over his next opponent.

Despite defeat at UFC 214, Cormier has the belt back around his waist after a second failed drugs test saw Jon Jones stripped of his crown.

Last week, Cormier asked fans on Twitter who he should face in his first defence of the title since the UFC returned it to the 38-year-old.

@volkan_oezdemir I asked and people wanna see u and I scrap. So you got it man! Let me figure a date now. They chose u bud! Congrats — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 28, 2017

Faced with a choice of a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson or an encounter against hot prospect Oezdemir, Cormier’s supporters have opted for the latter.

Cormier duly challenged Oezdemir on Twitter and the Swiss star was quick to accept.

It marks a staggering rise for Oezdemir, who has only had three UFC bouts, albeit he previously competed in the Bellator MMA promotion.

After beating Ovince Saint Preux in his UFC debut, Oezdemir took less than a minute to dispatch of both Misha Circunov and Jimi Manuwa following two brutal displays of punching power.