Overeem to face Ngannou at UFC 218

Former UFC heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem will fight upcoming star Francis Ngannou at UFC 218 in December.

Ngannou was set to face Junior dos Santos at UFC 215 in September, but the latter was pulled from the card after a potential doping violation and the UFC could not find an opponent for Ngannou.

Now, the Cameroon-born fighter will get his chance in a co-headline event against 59 fight veteran Overeem. After the UFC 215 failure, Overeem and Ngannou traded tweets.

I heard someone is trying to skip the line. Can’t allow such a thing to happen. So @francis_ngannou let’s go! @ufc pic.twitter.com/hwLBhdtMfk — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) September 7, 2017

Keep talking shit and I will snap your with my punch 🤛 https://t.co/Obpfin23GQ — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) September 7, 2017

Ngannou boast a 10-1 MMA record, with his last win over Andrei Arlovski coming via TKO in January, earning him a second consecutive Performance of the Night.