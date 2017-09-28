McGregor coach wants St Patrick’s Day Diaz trilogy fight

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has said he wants The Notorious to fight Nate Diaz for a third time in New York on St. Patrick’s Day next year.

“If it was my choice, and I must stress that this is only my choice and that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, it would be Nate Diaz in March,” Kavanagh told MMA Fighting on Wednesday in Dublin.

“That’s what I would push towards. I have in my head that it would be a Paddy’s Day card in New York, Nate Diaz 3. I think that would be absolutely amazing. That’s what I would wish for.”

The fight would be a third meeting between the pair, who have one win each from their two earlier fights at UFC 196 and UFC 202.

Kavanagh also rubbished a report that McGregor and Diaz were close to an agreement to fight at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

“Dec. 30 is definitely not happening,” he said. “I don’t know how these things get started, but they have a certain way of gaining momentum.”

UFC president Dana White has also denied the rumours of a December fight between the two.

“That’s what I’ll be leaning towards with my 0.1 percent influence when I meet with Conor and [agent] Audie [Attar] tomorrow,” Kavanagh added. “I want Diaz 3, Paddy’s Day in New York.”

In other UFC news on Wednesday, it was announced that Alistair Overeem will meet Nigerian Francis Ngannou at UFC 218 in Detroit on December 2.