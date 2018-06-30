Wozniacki pulls off Eastbourne escape act

Caroline Wozniacki battled back from a break down in both sets to beat Aryna Sabalenka and claim her 29th career title at the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

The Dane completed a remarkable turnaround to win 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in just under two hours.

For Sabalenka, she will be left dreaming of what might have been, after holding two set points in the first set and again finding herself a break up in the second.

It was the 20-year-old’s Belarusian’s first Premier-level final, and it would have been her first WTA title and the biggest win of her career, but it was not to be.

For Wozniacki, it’s her first title since January’s Australian Open triumph, though it certainly didn’t come easily.

After saving four break points in the very first game of the match, Wozniacki did go a break down in the third – though she quickly replied in kind.

Sabalenka conjured up another break to lead 5-3 and brought up two set points as she tried to serve for a one-set lead.

Instead, it was Wozniacki who responded like a champion, breaking her opponent and reeling off four straight games to snatch the first set.

To her credit, Sabalenka kept fighting in the second and gave herself another chance to serve for the set at 5-4, but again Wozniacki snatched the game away with a break to keep herself in the contest.

It was left to a tie-break to decide the set, and despite Sabalenka once again taking a 5-2 lead, Wozniacki produced yet another fightback, reeling off five points in a row before clinching the win with a powerful backhand down the line.