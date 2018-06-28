Wozniacki battles back to beat Konta

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki recovered from a set down to defeat British No 1 Johanna Konta at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

The Dane won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 12 minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with Ashleigh Barty.

.@CaroWozniacki gets the comeback win over Konta 4-6, 6-1, 6-4! Sealing her spot in the #NatureValleyClassic quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/IYpAsj1tRb — WTA (@WTA) June 27, 2018

“It was a very difficult match,” Wozniacki said afterwards. “Jo plays really well, loves the grass, and was playing at home. After the first set, I got into more of a rhythm and both of us played better from there. I was lucky to get it in the end.

Wozniacki started slowly and paid the price by going a set down, but she was able to turn her fortunes around with a pair of breaks in the second set before earning two more breaks to Konta’s one in the third.

“We both played really well and I was just out there trying to grind it out and get one more ball back in the court. I was trying to serving and returning as aggressively, as well.”

In other results, Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska advanced without hitting a shot after her opponent, third seed Petra Kvitova, withdrew from the tournament with a hamstring injury.

“I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning,” the Czech said in a statement. “I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse.

“With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn’t take the risk of making it worse by playing today. I am so sorry to the fans here in Eastbourne who won’t get to see me play but I hope to be back at this beautiful event next year.”

Elsewhere, second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Barbora Strycova, while fourth seed Angelique Kerber demolished Danielle Rose Collins 6-1, 6-1.

Defending champion @KaPliskova gets the win over Strycova at the #NatureValleyInternational! Sealing victory 6-3, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/EmLB75G2Mv — WTA (@WTA) June 27, 2018

Other winners on the day included Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka.