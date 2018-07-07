Serena wins, Venus crashes at Wimbledon

Serena Williams reached the fourth round of Wimbledon after downing Kristina Mladenovic while sister Venus suffered a shock defeat to Kiki Bertens on Friday.

Serena, the 23-times grand slam winner, won a tight encounter against Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(2) in just under two hours on Centre Court to set up a meeting against Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the last 16.

GAME. SET. MATCH! SERENA!@serenawilliams🇺🇸 7 7@KikiMladenovic🇫🇷 5 6 A spirited effort from the Frenchwoman but the seven-time champion was too good on the day as she won in straight sets!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PQm84YXPKh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 6, 2018

Sister Venus, a former world No. 1, was beaten by Bertens of the Netherlands 2-6 7-6(5) 8-6 in a match lasting two hours and 41 minutes.

Venus is the eighth top-10 seed to lose in the opening three rounds and it now leaves Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova as Serena’s biggest challengers for the title.

Serena was by no means at her best against the Frenchwoman but came from a break down in the first set to claim it 7-5.

In the second set, the American had a match point while leading 6-5 with Mladenovic serving but her opponent saved it and took the match to a tiebreak, which Serena won 7-2.

In the other match, Venus made a slow start against Bertens dropping the first set 2-6.

In a tight second set, a tiebreaker was needed to separate the two players which Venus edged 7-5 to force the decider.

Bertens started the third set off badly, dropping serve in the opening game but bounced back in the fourth game with a break of her own to make it 2-2.

Things proceeded on serve until the 14th game when Bertens broke serve to win the set and match 8-6.

In an interview after her victory, Serena said: “I am really happy I had an early break in the second so I’m going to see what went wrong there,” she said.

“It’s my second serious tournament back so it’s going pretty well.

“I have worked really really hard and it’s been a long road but I always expect to do my best and that’s all I do and that’s all I can hope for.

“Not really, every opponent is playing their A-game and so many top players have lost.

“Technically I’m not a top player but I do have the wins of one.”

"I'm not a top player, but I've the wins of one!"@serenawilliams🇺🇸 speaks after an intense win over @KikiMladenovic🇫🇷 in an hour and forty-nine minutes!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tGz8WiAwpK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 6, 2018

Friday’s women’s singles results:

E Makarova d. L Safarova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

E Rodina d. (10) M Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

C Giorgi d. K Siniakova 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-2

(13) J Goerges d. (23) B Strycova 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 10-8

D Vekic d. Y Wickmayer 7-6(7-2), 6-1

(20) K Bertens d. (9) V Williams 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 8-6

(25) S Williams d. K Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6(7-2)

(7) K Pliskova d. (29) M Buzarnescu 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-1

