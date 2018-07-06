Zverev fights back to beat Fritz at SW1

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev defeated American Taylor Fritz in five sets to reach the third round at Wimbledon after the match had been suspended overnight when bad light stopped play.

When play was suspended on Thursday, Zverev was two sets behind to one down on Court 1 but fought back to defeat the American youngster 6-4 5-7 6-7 6-1 6-2, in a match lasting over three hours.

The German next faces Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis for a place in the last 16.

Threesy does it… Alexander Zverev defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2 to book a spot in the third round of #Wimbledon for a third straight year pic.twitter.com/BkdjKBndyC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

The 20-year-old Fritz seemed to struggle to regain the form which had put him in the driving seat the day before, letting the German bounce back in emphatic style to win the following two sets 6-1 6-2, thanks to four service breaks to claim the victory.

In an interview afterwards, the 21-year-old Zverev said: “Stopping yesterday two sets to one down was not a nice feeling, but I came out today and knew I would have chances,” Zverev said.

“I think the last two sets here showed my progress. I played well on clay, so it’s coming together slowly.

“I’m preparing the best I can. This match showed I can’t take anything for granted.”

Friday’s men’s singles so far:

Third Round:

(8) K Anderson d. (25) P Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

G Monfils d. (11) S Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Second Round:

(4) A Zverev d. T Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2

“Allez Les Blues🇫🇷!” @Gael_Monfils🇫🇷 expressed his happiness on reaching the fourth round at the @Wimbledon for the very first time in his career and looked in a hurry to catch @equipedefrance🇫🇷 play @Uruguay🇺🇾 in the @FIFAWorldCup🏆!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Tj0LGTzIqJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 6, 2018

