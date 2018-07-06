Keys the latest seed to fall at SW19

Tenth seed Madison Keys was the latest casualty in the women’s draw at Wimbledon, losing out to Evgeniya Rodina on Friday.

The Russian survived an impressive comeback from Keys but ultimately prevailed to win 7-5,5-7, 6-4 on Court 3 at the All England Club.

Another top 10 seed falls… Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina defeats Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to progress to the fourth round for the first time#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GZm0JdddlS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 6 July 2018

Rodina – ranked 120 in the world and the only other mother in the draw after Serena Williams – took advantage of Keys’ 49 unforced errors to hold out in a thrilling match.

Keys ran out to 5-2 lead in the opening set, only to capitulate and surrender five consecutive games to Rodina.

The second set weas another back and forth affair, as Rodiona appeared to have the match all sewn up when she was up 40 after a couple of breaks. But Keys showed steely resolve to save four break points and battle back to win the set, forcing a decider.

At was anyone’s match at 4-4 but fittingly, after an error from Keys, Rodina would earn her first match point claim a memorable victory and enter the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Women’s singles results so far today:

E Makarova d. L Safarova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

E Rodina d. (10) M Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

C Giorgi d. K Siniakova 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-2

D Vekic d. Y Wickmayer 7-6(7-2), 6-1

