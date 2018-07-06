Nadal demands countdown after time penalty

Rafa Nadal has called for the installation of countdown clocks at Wimbledon after being hit by a time violation during his second round win.

Nadal set up a third round encounter against Australian teenager Alex de Minaur after getting the better of Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

However, the world number one was reprimanded both during the warm-up and before the start of the third set for taking too long to move into position by umpire Carlos Bernardes.

Nadal has had similar run-ins with the official previously and insists he had no idea that he had overstepped the time limits.

“I don’t see a watch here. I don’t see that countdown,” he said.

“It’s more difficult for me to understand what’s going on. In Australia and Roland Garros, we have the watch here that we can manage to be under control.

“I know I had to take the wristband, T-shirt, bandana out, change everything.

“Probably I should go to the toilet. If I go to the toilet, I had plenty of time to change everything without the time violation. I decided to stay on the chair.”

