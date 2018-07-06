Muguruza stunned at Wimbledon

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was stunned by Alison Van Uytvanck in her second round clash on Thursday.



The Belgian came back from a set down to defeat the third seed 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to earn the biggest win of her career on Court 2 at the All England Club.



It was clear early on that Van Uytvanck was not going to die wondering, playing expansive shots from the get go. The opening set was wide open at 5-5, then Muguruza battled to break Van Uytvanck before serving out the set to love.



Unfortunately for the world number three, that was the last success she’d taste in the match.



Van Uytvanck went on to break Muguruza no less than five times and a fantastic display over power hitting that unsettled the Spaniard.

Through to the third round at #Wimbledon for the first time – and defeating the defending champion to seal it… A brilliant performance, Alison Van Uytvanck 👏 pic.twitter.com/SrBuWbKr9e — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018



Waiting for Van Uytvanck in the third round is Anett Kontaveit, who defeated Jennifer Brady 6-2, 7-6(4) earlier in the day.

Other women’s singles results:

(11) A Kerber d. C Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(26) D Gavrilova d. S Stosur 6-4, 6-1

(23) B Strycova d. L Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4

(18) N Osaka d. K Boulter 6-6-4

(17) A Barty d. E Bouchard 6-4, 7-5

K Siniakova d. O Jabeur 5-7, 6-4, 9-7

S Hsieh d. L Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3

(27) C Suarez Navarro d. S Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-1

(15) E Mertens d. S Vickery 6-1, 6-3

(14) D Kasatkina d. Y Putintseva 6-2, 6-3

B Bencic d. A Riske 1-6, 7-6(12-10), 6-2

(1) S Halep d. S Zheng 7-5, 6-0

V Diatchenko d. S Kenin 6-4, 6-1

D Cibulkova d. (22) J Konta 6-3, 6-4

A Sasnovich d. T Townsend 6-0, 6-4

(28) A Kontaveit d. J Brady 6-2, 7-6

(12) J Ostapenko d. K Flipkens 6-1, 6-3