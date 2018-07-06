Del Potro dominant, Zverev in trouble

Juan Martin Del Potro cruised into the third round at Wimbledon while Alexander Zverev was behind when play was called due to bad light on Thursday..



Del Potro was dominant in his straight set win over veteran Feliciano Lopez, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in 96 minutes on Court 1.



The tall Argentine broke Lopez five times and never faced a breakpoint in superlative performance that featured just five unforced errors.



“It was a really good match. I played almost perfect,” quipped the 2009 US Open winner on court afterwards.



The victory earns the fifth seed a third round date with Benoit Paire, who came back from a set down to defeat Denis Shapovalov 0-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3).



Meanwhile, third seed Zverev is trouble against the talented Taylor Fritz. Zverev breezed through the opening set 6-4 in just 31 minutes but the American battled back to to win the following two sets with some enterprising play on Court 1.



The pair will continue in the fourth set at SW19 on Friday.

Other men’s singles results:

A De Minaur d. P Herbert 6-2, 6-7(8-10), 7-5, 6-3

F Tiafoe d. J Benneteau 4-6-3, 6-4, 6-2

G Simon d. M Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-2

(25) P Kohlschreiber d. G Muller 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-3)

G Pella d. (3) M Cilic 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-5

(2) R Nadal d. M Kukushkin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

(31) S Tsitsipas d. J Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3

(8) K Anderson d. A Seppi6-3, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-4

T Fabbiano d. S Wawrinka 7-6(9-7), 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

(9) J Isner d. R Bemelmans 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(6-8), 6-7(3-7), 7-5

(15) N Kyrgios d. R Haase 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

(12) N Djokovic d. H Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3

K Khachanov d. M Baghdatis6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4-7), 7-5

M Ebden d. S Robert6-3, 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-1

J Vesely d. (14) D Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7-3)

E Gulbis d. (27) D Dzumhur 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

B Paire d. (26) D Shapovalov 0-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(7-3)

(24) K Nishikori d. B Tomic2-6, 6-3, 7-6(9-7), 7-5

(21) K Edmund d. B Klahn 6-4, 7-6, 6-2

(19) F Fognini d. S Bolelli 6-3, 6-4, 6-1