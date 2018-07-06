Top seed Halep cruises into third round

Top seed Simona Halep eased into the third round at Wimbledon following a straight set win on Thursday.



The diminutive Romanian was too hot to handle for Saisai Zheng, winning 7-5, 6-0 in 81 minutes on Court 1. Halep played an expansive games, notching up 20 winners to 19 unforced errors in a match of two different sets.



Halep struggled in the opening set, being broken twice and finding herself 5-3 down. But the world number one rallied to serve out some quick service games and win the final four to take the set away from the Chinese star.



The French Open winner then shifted into another gear in the second set, firing nine winners on her way to winning to close out the set in just 28 minutes.



The win earns her a third round clash with Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei, who beat Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day.



Elsewhere, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina beat Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 on Court 12 to reach the third round for the second time in her career.



Other women’s singles results:



(11) A Kerber d. C Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(26) D Gavrilova d. S Stosur 6-4, 6-1

(23) B Strycova d. L Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4

(18) N Osaka d. K Boulter 6-3, 6-4

(17) A Barty d. E Bouchard 6-4, 7-5

K Siniakova d. O Jabeur 5-7, 6-4, 9-7

(27) C Suarez Navarro d. S Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-1

(15) E Mertens d. S Vickery 6-1, 6-3

B Bencic d. A Riske 1-6, 7-6(12-10), 6-2

V Diatchenko d. S Kenin 6-4, 6-1