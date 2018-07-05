Kerber marches on at SW19

Tenth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany reached the third round at Wimbledon with a three sets victory over American Claire Liu on Thursday.

CLICK HERE for more tennis news

Kerber made hard work of defeating the former World No.1 junior, Lui, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in just under two hours.

Into the third round…@AngeliqueKerber is pushed all the way by last year’s #Wimbledon girls’ champion Claire Liu, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/PU8Pni747a — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Lui, who was trailing 0-2 at the start of the match, bounced back to break the former Wimbledon finalist three times on her way to winning the opening set 6-3, thanks to aggressive, tight play to claim the last four games for the set.

Kerber bounced back, breaking Liu’s serve at the start of the next set and then raised her level to claim her opponents serve once again in the fifth game to lead 4-1 and go on to win the set 6-2 and force a decider.

The final set was tight with five breaks of serve, but Kerber did enough to win by sending down three nonreturnable serves to claim the set and match 6-4.

Up next for Kerber is the big-hitting No.18 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan, who beat British wildcard Katie Boulter’s 6-3, 6-4, earlier in the day.

Women’s second round singles results so far today:

(11) A Kerber d. C Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(26) D Gavrilova d. S Stosur 6-4, 6-1

(23) B Strycova d. L Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4

(18) N Osaka d. K Boulter 6-3, 6-4

(17) A Barty d. E Bouchard 6-4, 7-5

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories