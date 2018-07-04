Federer wins without facing a break point… again

Roger Federer is into the third round at Wimbledon after beating Lukáš Lacko and the Swiss sensation is yet to face a break point on his own serve, let alone concede a break or even a set.

Federer is chasing his ninth Wimbledon title and he could hardly have asked for a better start to his challenge.

He beat Dušan Lajović in straight sets on Monday without being asked to save a single break point and on Wednesday against Lacko he repeated the same feat – advancing via a score line of 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Federer was in complete control of his game against a helpless Lacko – it was not just his serve that was working.

His trademark, one-handed back-hand was as lethal as ever while his eagerness to get to the net ensured he won a number of cheap points.

Lacko never found any rhythm and was unable to mount any pressure on the defending champion.

The encounter was an extremely one-sided affair.

All the results from Wednesday in the men’s draw can be seen below:

D Novak d. (17) L Pouille 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(8-10), 3-6, 6-2

(13) M Raonic d. J Millman 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4)

G Monfils d. P Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-3)

(11) S Querrey d. S Stakhovsky 7-6(7-4), 6-3, 6-3

D Medvedev d. G Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

M McDonald d. N Jarry 7-6(7-5), 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9

R Albot d. A Bedene 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 5-7, 6-3

(22) A Mannarino d. R Harrison 7-5, 7-5, 7-6(7-4)

J Struff d. I Karlovic 6-7(5-7), 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4), 13-11

(1) R Federer d. L Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

