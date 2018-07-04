Nadal sails past Sela

World number one, Rafa Nadal, fired-out a warning sign to Roger Federer on Tuesday at Wimbledon as he demolished Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal’s superiority on clay has led to Federer writing off success at Roland Garros and instead focussing on claiming the Wimbledon title for a ninth time.

However, after winning Roland Garros this year, Nadal wants Wimbledon too and if he plays like he did against Sela he has every chance of doing just that.

After a lengthy break after Roland Garros, Nadal crashed out at Hurlingham in just the second round and so has not played much tennis on grass in recent times.

Instead of looking rusty though, he looked fresh and sharp against Sela. He seemed in tune with the speed of the fastest surface in tennis and moved fluently and hit the ball cleanly.

The serve was in good order too – Nadal never dropped a single service game throughout the match that lasted under two hours.

Up next for the Spaniard is Mikhail Kukushkin on Thursday.

All the men’s singles results from Tuesday at Wimbledon can be seen below:

(24) K Nishikori d. C Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-2

B Tomic d. H Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(7-2)

E Gulbis d. J Clarke 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 6-4

J Vesely d. F Mayer 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(27) D Dzumhur d. M Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

F Lopez d. F Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(5) J del Potro d. P Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

R Albot d. (20) P Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-0, 6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-1

(21) K Edmund d. A Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

(15) N Kyrgios d. D Istomin 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-4), 6-7(5-7), 6-3

B Klahn d. Y Sugita 2-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-2

(14) D Schwartzman d. M Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

T Fritz d. L Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

R Haase d. M Copil 7-6(7-0), 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7-4)

(4) A Zverev d. J Duckworth 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

F Tiafoe d. (30) F Verdasco 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 6-3

S Bolelli d. P Cuevas 7-6(7-5), 7-6(8-6), 6-1

S Robert d. A Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 6-1

A De Minaur d. (29) M Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7(6-8), 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(2) R Nadal d. D Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

F Fognini d. T Daniel 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

K Khachanov d. D Ferrer 6-1, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 7-5

M Kukushkin d. V Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

M Ebden d. (10) D Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

M Berrettini d. (18) J Sock 6-7(5-7), 6-7(3-7), 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

P Herbert d. M Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

H Zeballos d. G Andreozzi 4-6, 7-6(7-1), 6-4, 6-4

G Simon d. N Basilashvili 6-1, 7-6(7-5), 6-1

J Benneteau d. M Fucsovics 7-5, 7-5, 6-3

B Paire d. J Jung 7-5, 7-6(7-1), 6-4

(12) N Djokovic d. T Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

D Shapovalov d. J Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

M Baghdatis d. (7) D Thiem *6-4, 7-5, 2-0 retired

