Muguruza makes light work of Broady

Garbine Muguruza wasted little time in her opening match at Wimbledon against local favourite Naomi Broady, winning 6-2, 7-5 and advancing safely to the next round of the competition she won in 2017.

Muguruza lifted the second grand slam trophy of her career at SW19 last year and she has started this year’s edition strongly.

Admittedly she was not up against the most threatening of opponent in Broady, who has never made it past the second round of a grand slam, but the Spaniard’s ruthlessness was impressive.

She never lost a single service game and wrapped up the encounter in just 90 minutes.

Muguruza’s athleticism and aggression were on full display against the Briton who had very few answers.

Despite being the defending champion, Muguruza is ranked third at Wimbledon. She meets with Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck next.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, 2016 finalist, Angelique Kerber, made it to the second round with similar ease as she disposed of Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets.

All the women’s singles results from Tuesday at Wimbledon can be seen below:

(17) A Barty d. S Voegele 7-5, 6-3

L Arruabarrena d. A Bogdan 6-1, 3-6, 8-6

C Liu d. A Konjuh 6-2, 6-7(2-7), 6-3

S Hsieh d. (30) A Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

S Stosur d. S Peng 6-4, 7-5

D Cibulkova d. A Cornet 7-6(7-3), 6-1

(26) D Gavrilova d. C Dolehide 6-2, 6-3

(22) J Konta d. N Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6(9-7)

(3) G Muguruza d. N Broady 6-2, 7-5

V Lapko d. C McHale 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

(28) A Kontaveit d. D Allertova 6-2, 6-2

(11) A Kerber d. V Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3

A Van Uytvanck d. P Hercog 6-2, 6-2

J Brady d. K Kozlova 6-2, 6-7(4-7), 6-2

E Bouchard d. G Taylor 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

A Sasnovich d. (8) P Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

S Zheng d. Q Wang 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

T Townsend d. P Parmentier 6-2, 6-4

K Boulter d. V Cepede Royg 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

S Kenin d. M Sakkari 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

(1) S Halep d. K Nara 6-2, 6-4

B Bencic d. (6) C Garcia 7-6(7-2), 6-3

A Riske d. M Duque Marino 6-1, 6-1

N Osaka d. M Niculescu 6-4, 6-1

V Diatchenko d. (24) M Sharapova 6-7(3-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-4

S Sorribes Tormo d. K Kanepi 7-6(7-5), 6-1

(15) E Mertens d. D Collins 6-3, 6-2

Y Putintseva d. M Linette 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

(27) C Suarez Navarro d. C Witthoeft 6-2, 6-4

(12) J Ostapenko d. K Dunne 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

(14) D Kasatkina d. J Fett 6-2, 7-5

K Flipkens d. H Watson 6-4, 7-5

S Vickery d. M Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2

