Wimbledon

Stephens, Svitolina slip up on Wimbledon day one

US Open champion Sloane Stephens and fifth seed Elina Svitolina were the biggest casualties on the first day of Wimbledon on Monday.

The number four seed, a runner up at Roland Garros last month, looked well off the pace as she went down 6-1, 6-3 to 55th ranked Donna Vekic of Croatia.

She lost her serve six times as Vekic earned a first win over a top five player in six attempts.

It was a second successive first-round loss at Wimbledon for Stephens.

“I had a good training block after the French,” Stephens said. “I did more than I would normally do. I came in here feeling not too bad. I thought I’d have not a great tournament, but I was feeling good about myself, the way I was playing.

“Obviously a bit of confidence coming off of a French Open final, as any player would. But, yeah, just today was unfortunate, unlucky. I played a good player on grass. That’s tough. Sometimes that happens.”

Ukrainian Svitolina, meanwhile, was beaten by Germany’s world number 57 Tatjana Maria.

Maria won in three sets, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-1 in a late-night finish to record a first victory over a top five player.

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories

Comments