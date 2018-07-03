Williams sisters safe at SW19

Both the Williams sisters advanced to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday as Venus overcame a stiff challenge from Johanna Larsson while Serena saw off Arantxa Rus in straight sets.

Sharing 12 Wimbledon singles titles between them, Venus and Serena were the main event in the women’s draw on Monday.

First up was Venus against Sweden’s Larsson. While the powerful 29-year-old from Helsingborg was vying to make it past the first round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, she gave off the impression that she was extremely comfortable against her illustrious opponent… at least in the first set.

She took the opening stanza 7-6 (3) but then unravelled in dramatic fashion as Venus found her groove and won the next two sets 6-2, 6-1.

Of concern for Venus will be the nine double faults she served up and her first serve percentage of only 58 per cent.

Later in the day it was Serena’s turn and she was far more convincing than her older sister against Holland’s Rus.

Serena has recently voiced her frustrations at being tested for doping far more than other players and she seemed to use that as motivation against her 27-year-old opponent.

Serena remained calm in a tight first set, winning it 7-5 after breaking at a crucial time.

In the second set, it was one-way traffic though as the former world number one increased her intensity and claimed it 6-3 and in doing so won the match.

On the contrary to Venus’ woes, Serena will be happy with how she served. She only gave away one double fault and dished-up five aces.

All the other results from Monday from the women’s draw can be seen below:

E Rodina d. A Lottner 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

S Cirstea d. (19) M Rybarikova 7-5, 6-3

(7) K Pliskova d. H Dart 7-6(7-2), 2-6, 6-1

A Petkovic d. (31) S Zhang 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

A Dulgheru d. K Pliskova 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Y Wickmayer d. M Barthel 7-5, 6-4

D Vekic d. (4) S Stephens 6-1, 6-3

C Giorgi d. (21) A Sevastova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

(10) M Keys d. A Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2

E Makarova d. P Martic 7-6(7-0), 2-6, 6-3

L Kumkhum d. B Pera 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

V Azarenka d. E Alexandrova 7-6(7-4), 6-3

R Peterson d. V Kuzmova 7-6(7-3), 7-6(11-9)

(2) C Wozniacki d. V Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3

(20) K Bertens d. B Stefkova 6-3, 6-2

A Blinkova d. Y Wang 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-4

M Brengle d. A Krunic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

K Swan d. I Begu 6-2, 6-2

K Mladenovic d. A Schmiedlova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

K Siniakova d. (16) C Vandeweghe 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 8-6

L Tsurenko d. T Babos 7-5, 6-2

(32) A Radwanska d. E Ruse 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

(23) B Strycova d. S Kuznetsova 7-6(8-6), 7-5

V Tomova d. T Smitkova 7-6(7-3), 6-1

(13) J Goerges d. M Puig 6-4, 7-6(9-7)

O Jabeur d. V Golubic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

T Maria d. (5) E Svitolina 7-6(7-3), 4-6, 6-1

(29) M Buzarnescu d. A Sabalenka 6-7(3-7), 6-1, 6-4

L Safarova d. K Bondarenko 6-4, 6-4

