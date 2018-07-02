Federer coasts on opening day of Wimbledon

Roger Federer began his pursuit of a ninth Wimbledon title with plenty of confidence as he disposed of Dušan Lajović without dropping a set or a service game.

While Federer was seen sporting a new clothing sponsor, UNIQLO, there was nothing unfamiliar about his first round performance.

He was as composed as ever as he served, volleyed and stroked his way to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Lajovic, who is now 28 and yet to make it past the second round at SW19.

The encounter marked Federer’s 103rd Wimbledon singles match – the most played by any man at The Championships.

Federer skipped the clay court season this year but any fears that he would be rusty in London were put to bed in June as he won in Stuttgart and almost won again in Halle, losing to Borna Ćorić in the final there.

The Swiss sensation’s impressive form continued on Monday and it seems he will again be the man to beat in Wimbledon this year.

All the other results from Monday from the men’s draw can be seen below:

S Stakhovsky d. J Sousa 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-4

J Struff d. (32) L Mayer 3-6, 6-7(5-7), 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-5), 6-1

N Jarry d. (28) F Krajinovic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(25) P Kohlschreiber d. E Donskoy 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

(17) L Pouille d. D Kudla 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

(3) M Cilic d. Y Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

(11) S Querrey d. J Thompson 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

D Novak d. P Polansky 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(9-7)

G Muller d. M Mmoh 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(9-7), 3-6, 6-1

G Pella d. J Kubler 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7-3)

M McDonald d. R Berankis 4-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

I Karlovic d. M Youzhny 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(9-7), 6-3

D Medvedev d. (16) B Coric 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-2

G Garcia-Lopez d. G Elias 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

(13) M Raonic d. L Broady 7-5, 6-0, 6-1

(9) J Isner d. Y Maden 6-2, 7-6(7-4), 7-5

T Fabbiano d. Y Bhambri 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

A Seppi d. J Smith 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

J Millman d. S Travaglia 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

S Wawrinka d. (6) G Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(31) S Tsitsipas d. G Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(3-7), 7-5

G Monfils d. (23) R Gasquet 7-6(8-6), 7-5, 6-4

(8) K Anderson d. N Gombos 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

J Donaldson d. M Jaziri 7-6(7-5), 6-3, 6-1

R Bemelmans d. S Johnson 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 8-6

(22) A Mannarino d. C Garin 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-2

P Lorenzi d. L Djere 7-6(7-1), 6-7(3-7), 6-2, 6-4

R Harrison d. R Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

A Bedene d. C Norrie 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4), 6-4

L Lacko d. B Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-4

