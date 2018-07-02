Cilic and Querrey open their accounts

Third seed Marin Cilic and 11th seed Sam Querrey opened their respective accounts at Wimbledon with victories on Monday.

Cilic was expansive in his 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka, crunching 44 winners and 36 unforced errors on Court 2 at the All England Club.

The Croatian was taking no prisoners in his opener, racing off to a 5-0 lead and sealing the first set in just 28 minutes. Nishioka came into his own in the second set, finally holding some service games and punching back. But ultimately Cilic’s power game proved too hot to handle as one break would be enough for a two set lead.

The world number 256 had Cilic under pressure early in the third, forcing him to save three break points, but it was one-way traffic for Cilic from there on.

Elsewhere, Querrey was impressive with his straight set win over Australian Jordan Thompson, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in just 90 minutes next door to Cilic/Nishioka on court three.

The American is looking to repeat his 2017 feat where he reached a career-best final four at Wimbledon.

All the other results from Monday from the men’s draw can be seen below:

S Stakhovsky d. J Sousa 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-4

J Struff d. (32) L Mayer 3-6, 6-7(5-7), 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-5), 6-1

N Jarry d. (28) F Krajinovic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(25) P Kohlschreiber d. E Donskoy 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

(17) L Pouille d. D Kudla 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

D Novak d. P Polansky 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(9-7)

G Muller d. M Mmoh 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(9-7), 3-6, 6-1

(1) R Federer d. D Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

G Pella d. J Kubler 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7-3)

M McDonald d. R Berankis 4-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

I Karlovic d. M Youzhny 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(9-7), 6-3

D Medvedev d. (16) B Coric 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-2

G Garcia-Lopez d. G Elias 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

(13) M Raonic d. L Broady 7-5, 6-0, 6-1

(9) J Isner d. Y Maden 6-2, 7-6(7-4), 7-5

T Fabbiano d. Y Bhambri 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

A Seppi d. J Smith 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

J Millman d. S Travaglia 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

S Wawrinka d. (6) G Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(31) S Tsitsipas d. G Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(3-7), 7-5

G Monfils d. (23) R Gasquet 7-6(8-6), 7-5, 6-4

(8) K Anderson d. N Gombos 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

J Donaldson d. M Jaziri 7-6(7-5), 6-3, 6-1

R Bemelmans d. S Johnson 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 8-6

(22) A Mannarino d. C Garin 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-2

P Lorenzi d. L Djere 7-6(7-1), 6-7(3-7), 6-2, 6-4

R Harrison d. R Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

A Bedene d. C Norrie 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4), 6-4

L Lacko d. B Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-4

