Federer in the calm before the storm

World number two Roger Federer endured a busy lead up to Wimbledon but is feeling fresh ahead of his title defence.

The 20-time grand slam winner prepared for SW19 with grass tournaments at the Mercedes Cup – which he won – and the Gerry Weber Open, where he was upset in the final by an inspired Borna Coric. These events came off the back of three month break, the same routine that saw him emerge victorious in 2017.

“Honestly, I’m feeling good,” told a press conference.

“I was tired at the beginning of the week because of the nine matches I played in 12 days in Stuttgart and Halle.

“I think the three months did me again a world of good, that I didn’t play during the clay court season. We had a great time, vacation, family time, practice, fitness, tennis. Everything worked very well.

“This week was very much for me just to recover, come in fresh for tomorrow [Monday].

“I’m confident, I guess, to some extent because I played all the grass court matches I was hoping to play.”

The Swiss Maestro faces a potential banana skin in the opening round in the form of Dusan Lajovic, who he defeated last year in the second round. However, even Federer suffers from the butterflies…

“It feels like walking out for a final, it really does,” quipped the 36-year-old.

“It’s maybe more nerve-racking because you’re not acclimatised to the court yet. I think that might help me, the big-time match play that I’ve had over the course of my career.”

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories