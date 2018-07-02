Murray withdraws from Wimbledon

Despite earning a place in the draw, Andy Murray has revealed he is not fully fir to play at Wimbledon next week.

The former world number one underwent hip surgery in January and has featured in just three matches since, most recently at the Nature Valley International, where he beat Stan Wawrinka but lost in straight sets to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

The brief grass court stint gave him time to see how his body coped and the results were not adequate, according to Murray and his team.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year,” wrote the Scot on Facebook.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.

“I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hard court season.

“Thanks for all the messages of support and I’m excited to finally be back playing after so long out.”

The two-time Wimbledon winner has slipped to 149 in the world rankings. Chinese Taipei native Jason Jung will replace Murray in the main draw at the All England Club on debut as the lucky loser.