Halep: I need a holiday after Wimbledon

Simona Halep is looking forward to a much-needed break after she challenges for a second successive Grand Slam title.

The world number one finally ended her wait for a first major when she triumphed at Roland Garros last month after defeats in her three previous Grand Slam finals.

But winning in Paris took its toll on the Romanian. Halep had 10 days off after the tournament and has not played any warm-up matches on grass in the build-up to Wimbledon.

“I needed a break, but I know that I have to keep myself together for this Grand Slam,” Halep said.

Thank you soooo much for the practice @lleytonhewitt ☺️☺️ It’s amazing how well you play and make it look so easy. I was dead at the end 😜 Thanks also to @darren_cahill for organising and Andrei Pavel for joining in. I had the best day @wimbledon 😍 #luckygirl pic.twitter.com/dcUf7Dvdep — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 27, 2018

“It’s an important tournament. I have to be focused on it. But after this tournament, I will have a big holiday. I really need it.”

Halep insists that winning at Roland Garros has not altered her preparations for Wimbledon, albeit it lifted the pressure of achieving a maiden Grand Slam crown.

She added: “Of course inside of myself it’s a change because I’m really happy that I was able to break that barrier, but life is the same. Everybody’s the same. I am the same.

"I smile a lot and I’m happy to be back on court. The pressure is off – the dream came true" – @Simona_Halep ☺️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HNNqm8jVRx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2018

“I have to start to play tournaments again. I’m here ready to go ahead. I’m really looking forward to start it.

“The pressure is off. The dream came true. I don’t stress myself any more with that Grand Slam thing.

“It’s nice to be in this position. It gives me just happy moments. I was dreaming of this. I did it. Now I have already set another goal.”