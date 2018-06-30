Murray expects to feature at Wimbledon

Andy Murray expects to compete in his Wimbledon first round match next week after question marks over whether the two-time champion would pull out.

Murray has played just three matches since returning to court from almost a year on the sidelines with a serious hip injury.

The 31-year-old has been drawn against France’s Benoit Paire in the opening round at SW19, with the match due to take place on Tuesday.

And while Murray is unlikely to be anywhere near fully fit for the clash, the former world number one believes he will be able to play the match.

“I feel all right, not much different to how I felt two days ago really,” Murray said.

“I’m playing sets and stuff [on Saturday] but most likely yeah, I’ll play.

“The thing is I obviously don’t know every single day how things will be. I need to play it a little bit by ear.

“I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in two days. But if I feel like I do today in a couple of days, I’ll be playing.”