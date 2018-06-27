Wimbledon: Five to watch in the men’s draw

The stars of the tennis world will descend upon southwest London next week for the third grand slam of the season starting at Wimbledon on Monday.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five potential Wimbledon champions.

Roger Federer

You can hardly talk about potential Wimbledon winners and not mention eight-time winner Roger Federer. With potential rivals on grass such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray still feeling their way back from injury, it is hard to look past the defending champion. Still a dominant force on grass, Federer has successfully adapted his game to combat his aging body and the strategy worked to perfection last year. With a win in Stuttgart and a runners-up finish in Halle, all the signs point to another successful Wimbledon for the King of SW19 – provided he can stay injury free.

So happy!

Thank you Stuttgart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdL3AcRK99 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 17, 2018

Nick Kyrgios

The unpredictable Aussie has seemingly turned his career around following the lows of a couple of years ago, although the devil inside can still occasionally rear its ugly head as we saw at Queen’s last week. Hugely talented, the only question for Kyrgios, and one that has dogged him for years, is whether he has the mental fortitude to succeed at the highest level. Showing some good form since his recent return from injury, if Kyrgios can cut out the antics and concentrate on his game for two whole weeks then he could finally fulfil his potential.

– Five grass-court wins in seven matches 👏

– Regular features on the highlight reel 💥

– Two semifinal appearances this fortnight 🙌 The road to @Wimbledon is looking solid for @NickKyrgios. #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/hlGTY3WAdZ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 24, 2018

Kevin Anderson

Big serves have always paid dividends at the All England Club and the lanky South African’s serve is up there with the best. Anderson has surprisingly never progressed past the fourth round at Wimbledon, although after making the final at last year’s US Open he will be keen for another taste of the big time. A first-round exit at Queen’s last week doesn’t bode well, but should he get a couple of confidence boosting wins under his belt then he could pose a serious threat to a field that bar Federer, looks as wide open as it ever has.

Juan Martin del Potro

Capable of beating anyone on his day, the big-hitting Argentine would undoubtedly have won more than his sole grand slam (the 2009 US Open) were it not for his terrible bad luck with injuries. Del Potro is enjoying one of the most successful years of his career to date after claiming his first ever Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March. He is also in decent form having made the semi-finals at Roland Garros last month. If he can stay fit then the 29-year old may well be adding a second slam to his collection in a couple of weeks time.

Borna Coric

The dark horse of the five, the 21-year old Croat surprised a few, including himself, with a three-set victory over Federer in the final at Halle last weekend. One of the rising stars of the game, Coric has managed to stay largely under the radar unlike other young pretenders such as Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem. Beating Federer on his favourite surface is no mean feat, and proves that the youngster has what it takes to do well at Wimbledon. The challenge for Coric will be to handle the pressure should he make it to the second week.