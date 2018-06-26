Serena and Olympia visit Centre Court

Former world number one Serena Williams and baby Olympia paid a special visit to Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 23-time grand slam winner had a special speech prepared for Olympia, making for a rather adorable video…

"Yes Olympia, your dreams can come true too" Head over to @serenawilliams' Instagram to see a very special visit to Centre Court 🤗#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3D0RuBhW13 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2018

Williams has not officially been added to the Wimbledon draw just yet, but is in London ahead of the decision on Tuesday.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion made a comeback in March this year after her pregnancy and is currently 183rd in the rankings. Williams did not officially qualify for the French Open, but organisers gave her special permission. The All England Club is widely expected to do the same on Tuesday.