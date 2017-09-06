Vandeweghe powers past Pliskova as USA flag flies high

CoCo Vandeweghe upset Karolína Plíšková on Wednesday at the US Open as three Americans now make up the women’s semi-finals with the potential for Madison Keys to make the final four an all-local affair.

Vandeweghe played the match of her life against Pliskova, the world number one.

Pliskova’s height gives her great range and makes her a strong server and also a very tough player to get the ball past.

Vandeweghe doesn’t move quite as well as Pliskova but she possesses power that few can match in the women’s game.

Never the less, Pliskova was the clear favourite over the 21st best player in the world.

A break a piece in the opener meant that a tie-break was required.

Surprisingly, it was Vandeweghe who handled the big moments better and so she claimed a one set advantage.

A huge uproar around the Ashe! Vandeweghe clinches the first set 7-6 to take the lead in this QF.

The fanatic local supporters braced themselves for a fierce Pliskova comeback however Vandeweghe’s power never allowed her into the match.

The speed at which the American hit the ball forced Pliskova into a number of errors.

Two breaks in the second stanza gave Vandeweghe the victory.

She now joins fellow Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals.

Vandeweghe will meet the winner of the match between Keys and Kaia Kanepi. Should the former win, all the semi-finalists will be from America.