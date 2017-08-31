Zverev, Tsonga tumble out of US Open

Denis Shapovalov was electric at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, eliminating number eight seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga while earlier in the evening the prodigious talent of Alexander Zverev was silenced by Borna Coric.

In the last match of Day Three at the US Open, Canada’s Shapovalov announced himself on the big stage by beating France’s Tsonga 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

At the beginning of his career Shapovalov made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he smashed a ball into the face of an umpire during a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain.

However, he has turned things around and is now in the news for all the right reasons.

His performance against Tsonga showcased the potential that many believe he has.

In a rather open men’s draw, Tsonga was tipped as one of the favourites at Flushing Meadows but Shapovalov was simply too good on Wednesday.

It was complete tennis from the 18-year-old who out-served, out-thought and out-hit his more experienced opponent.

“Thank you for making my dream come true” What a day for the 18 year old Canadian! Hear from @denis_shapo after his impressive win. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/09YDt4uqQn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 31, 2017

Earlier in the evening, Zverev’s challenge was ended by Coric. The Croatian star recovered after losing the first set to advance 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4).

Coric seemed far looser than his more fancied rival who appeared to be burdened by the level of expectation that has been bestowed upon him.

“I just wanted to make my first serves, because I was struggling physically,” said Coric, who notched the sixth Top-10 win of his career.

“I tried to make the points shorter and to go for more than I usually go for.

“He’s had an unbelievable year, so it means a lot to me to win this match.”