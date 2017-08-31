Svitolina survives scare, Bouchard beaten again

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina had to rally to defeat World No 42 Katerina Siniakova in a rain-delayed first-round clash at the US Open on Wednesday.

Svitolina looked on the verge of victory before rain intervened at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, a set up with a tie-break to come.

But she struggled for rhythm when play resumed on Wednesday, losing six of the first nine points as Siniakova claimed the tie-break and leveled the scores.

The third set started badly too, with Svitolina giving away an early break, but the Ukranian was able to rally to get back on level terms before breaking again for a 4-2 lead and holding on to serve out the match.

Siniakova will be ruing her error-rate in the third set, which rose to 17 as she allowed Svitolina back in the match.

“Today was a little bit of a mess in my head and it was very tough to keep the focus,” she told Eurosport after the match.

“It was a little bit unlucky to stop yesterday because I was playing good and feeling good. She had nothing to lose.”

Next up for Svitolina, who is chasing her sixth title of the year and first Grand Slam crown, is Russian Evgeniya Rodina, who defeated struggling Eugenie Bouchard 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

Evgeniya Rodina puts in a tidy performance to defeat Bouchard 7-6, 6-1 in R1.https://t.co/QO9ADQN6DW #USOpen pic.twitter.com/PBCdujwepy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2017

Canadian Bouchard was a Wimbledon finalist back in 2014, but has seen her form totally desert her at the tender age of 23.

She is currently ranked 76th but was outplayed by World No 89 Rodina on Wednesday.

The Russian only narrowly came out on top during a tight first set that was decided by a tie-break after both players earned two breaks of serve.

But she took total control in the second set, claiming three successive breaks to bring the match to a hasty conclusion.