Sharapova hits back at Wozniacki

Maria Sharapova has fired back at Caroline Wozniacki, after the Dane was critical of the decision to put her on the main stadium court.

Wozniacki did not think it was right that Sharapova played in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, after she needed a wildcard to play in the US Open as a result of her recent 15-month doping ban.

Speaking after her third-round victory over American Sofia Kenin, Sharapova said she would be happy playing “in the parking lot” if that was what was required.

“I don’t make the schedule,” said the Russian.

“I’m a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I’m happy to play there.

“That’s not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I’m in the fourth round. Yeah, I’m not sure where she is…”

That does it! Experience trumped youth as Maria Sharapova closed out a straight sets win over Sofia Kenin, 7-5 6-2. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fyLFPgSHx1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 2, 2017

Wozniacki was beaten in the second round on Wednesday, having been scheduled on court five before being moved to court 17.

Sharapova has played all three of her matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and her progress has been one of the main storylines of this year’s competition.

“The goal is to keep winning matches, obviously to keep improving,” she said.

“Even when I was young, ranking is just not something that I’ve focused on or paid attention to. Even when I hadn’t been number one in the world, it just wasn’t really that big a goal of mine.

“The more matches you win, the more chances you have of getting a better ranking. That’s my goal.”