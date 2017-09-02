Sharapova continues run with straight sets win

Maria Sharapova advanced to the fourth round of the US Open after she was never seriously tested by American teenager Sofia Kenin.

Sharapova produced a sloppy display, with 25 unforced errors, yet it was still enough to emerge victorious 7-5, 6-2, as she set up a last 16 encounter against 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Kenin was unable to make the most of the 30-year-old’s mistakes after struggling to hold her serve, even if she battled hard during the opening set.

“I just keep enjoying it here more and more,” said Sharapova.

Sharapova secured an early break to go 2-0 up, albeit it was the first of three successive games where both players failed to hold their serve.

Kenin broke back again to level proceedings, but after a first set which lasted 67 minutes, Sharapova finally made the decisive breakthrough to take it 7-5.

The Russian took that momentum into the second, as she established a 3-0 lead.

Despite two successive double faults from Sharapova handing Kenin a break back, the 18-year-old was unable to make the most of the opportunity and succumbed 6-2.